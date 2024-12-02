The technology has already been shared with partner banks, and the integration into mobile banking applications is slated for rollout in 2025. According to the official press release, this move follows the widespread adoption of the service by Android users.

The introduction of contactless payments for iOS devices aims to meet the growing demand for seamless and efficient payment methods. After successfully implementing the feature in six of Poland's largest banks for Android users, BLIK is now focusing on expanding its functionality to Apple's ecosystem.

Responding to market needs and regulatory changes

The decision to launch this service on iOS aligns with the recent agreement between the European Commission and Apple, enabling third-party payment providers to access NFC functionality. According to officials from BLIK, this step addresses a significant market demand while advancing the company’s wider objectives.

Company representatives stated that the company aims to be the first in Europe to introduce a contactless payment solution that operates both domestically in Poland and within a global acceptance network. They added that this initiative represents a step toward a universal and accessible payment system for all users.

They further emphasised the importance of collaboration with banking partners, crediting their engagement and openness to innovation as key drivers for the development of this alternative to global tech solutions.

The contactless payment service has already garnered interest, with over 3.5 million users activating it since its initial rollout. In the third quarter, the service facilitated 79.3 million transactions, marking a 114% year-over-year increase. By extending this functionality to iOS devices, BLIK expects to further improve adoption rates and transaction volumes, potentially strengthening its position in both local and international markets.

