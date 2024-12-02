BLIK enables payments made from the AliExpress checkout in Poland

According to the press release, the integration of BLIK with AliExpress has been enabled by local payments platform-as-a-service PPRO. The move also demonstrates AliExpress’ increasingly willingness to expand its offering in Poland, as the platform introduced a partnership with InPost to allow Polish users to pick up their parcels to lockers around Poland, in 2019.

To benefit from the solution, consumers must choose BLIK as the used payment method when they finalise their order, enter the BLIK code on the payment page, and accept it in their banking application. Besides, a One Click BLIK solution will be introduced soon, thanks to which consumers can save the website in their mobile banking application at the first payment. Therefore, with subsequent purchases, they will no longer have to enter the BLIK code, but only confirm payments in the banking application.

Moreover, according to the data of the National Bank of Poland for the last quarter of 2019, BLIK might be used twice as much as payment cards for online payments in the future, as this difference increases from quarter to quarter.