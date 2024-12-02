Bleumi reveals Bleumi Pay, Bleumi Invoice for cross-border payments using blockchain and stablecoins

Bleumi Pay is a payment gateway for stablecoins, which allows businesses and merchants to accept quick and secure global payments on their website, email, or in person for only a fraction of the conventional payment gateways fees. One of the friction in using cryptocurrencies for business payments is its price volatility. However, Bleumi Pay solved that by supporting stablecoins pegged to an asset like a currency, such as US dollar, euro. This means that businesses can now accept stablecoins backed by both US dollar (like USD Coin, PAX, TrueUSD, DAI, Gemini Dollar), and euro (like STASIS EURS, EURT) on Ethereum and Stellar networks using Bleumi Pay. With No Chargebacks and Instant Payouts, Bleumi Pay helps businesses to unlock and redeploy capital back into value-creating business activities.

Bleumi Invoice is a invoicing application accessible from anywhere and on any device, including desktop, tablet or mobile. With this, users can now create, preview, and email invoices or download to PDF within minutes, as well as record offline payments or accept quick and secure global payments using Bleumi Pay.

Bleumi also offers Bleumi Work, a blockchain powered freelancing marketplace, which allows clients and freelancers from all over the world to get their projects done with Smart Contracts.