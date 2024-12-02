Bleep, MTC Media to provide POS and ecommerce solutions

The integration enables online sales and stock levels to report in Bleep’s cloud-based back end system, Web Back Office. In terms of functi¬onality, data is synchronised between website and store, and it provides management with a full status of exactly what’s going on at all-time across all channels and transaction points.

This partnership allows ecommerce stores to be fully integrated into Bleep EPOS systems, which will benefit both businesses and customers alike, helping any companies which sell online and offline – not just football clubs, stadia and retailers – delivering an all-in-one, integrated, multichannel solution.

Bleep UK is a designer and manufacturer of Electronic Point of Sale (EPOS) systems and payment solutions for retail, hospitality and events, including bars, nightclubs, pubs, restaurants, hotels, bakeries, fast food, stadia, arenas and sporting and music events.