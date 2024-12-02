Bleep installs 450 EPOS terminals to support Rio 2016 Olympic Games

After supplying the London 2012 Olympics and then the FIFA 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Bleep were approached to deploy their EPOS solutions for all the retail and merchandise stores covering 3000 product lines, 80 sites and 37 venues in Rio and surrounding cities from the 5th until the 21st August 2016.

Bleep’s core model, the TS-915 Touch Screen Terminal, complete with integrated built in laser scanners, receipt printers and Ingenico EFT devices was rolled out across all retail outlets, including megastores in the Olympic Park and on Copacabana beach and smaller stores across the rest of the venues. Each terminal featured an intelligent customer facing video display to engage with customers at the point of sale in the form of upselling and advertisements from sponsors and partners, such as Visa.

Customers could pay using cash or Visa cards, with the latest payment methods in contactless and Apply Pay accepted, where transactions could be processed in as little as 3 seconds. Visa also trialled some new payment innovations at these games in the form of NFC payment wearables, like a ring and bracelet, in addition to Olympic theme commemorative pre-paid cards.