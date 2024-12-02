Blackhawk Network to expand Alipay mobile wallet acceptance to US retailers

Through this agreement, Blackhawk’s retailers will be able to connect with Alipay users traveling in the US by accepting in-store payment via Alipay.

Blackhawk’s solution leverages in-store QR codes to access Blackhawk’s proprietary platform which then enables instant issuance of a retailer’s branded stored-value egift. In addition to mobile and online payments and money transfers, Alipay users can get local recommendations, find promotions, book a hotel, buy movie tickets or even make doctors’ appointments directly within the app.

According to Ant Financial Proprietary Research, approximately 4 million Chinese tourists visit North America every year, many travelers being Alipay consumers already.