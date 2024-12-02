Blackhawk Network teams with LOC Software to enable mobile payments

Research from Blackhawk Network shows that of the digital wallet growth observed in 2020, 59% of surveyed consumers have been using their digital wallet more frequently than before the pandemic began. Of the digital payment tools available, 48% of consumers are using QR codes and barcodes on a mobile device more frequently over 2020.

Blackhawk representatives said that the company has developed an API solution that enables easy integration with digital wallets and payments solutions. Working with LOC Software will give their partners rapid integration to deliver the technology of multiple wallets as part of the institution’s digital payments promise for customers.

Blackhawk Network works with approximately 37,000 corporate and government partners, and has nearly 400,000 channel touchpoints around the world. Blackhawk connects with around 300 million shoppers worldwide daily.