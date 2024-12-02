



The tamper-evident gift carrier is card-free. After activation, customers scan the QR code inside to transfer funds to their digital wallet for immediate use at tap-to-pay terminals or online.

Solutions that can combat online and in-store fraud

The Visa eGift and Mastercard eGift will be accessible for purchase at more than 15,000 locations across the country, including retailers like Kroger, Wegmans, and Weis Markets.

BHN's packaging for Visa eGift and Mastercard eGift represents an advancement in its fraud prevention initiative, known as BHN Protect. Drawing 20 years of experience in the gift card industry, the company has developed a range of tactics and technologies aimed at preventing fraud. These solutions actively combat gift card fraud both in-store and online, safeguarding hundreds of millions of transactions annually.

BHN officials stated that the new Visa eGift and Mastercard eGift offerings represent a secure and convenient gifting option, making them suitable for the upcoming holiday season. Even more, this product evolution caters to the increasing consumer preference for QR-code and tap-to-pay technologies, which simplifies the payment process and upgrades security by encrypting card numbers. With more consumers focusing on safety and convenience in their transactions, analysts forecast that the use of tap-to-pay digital wallets will surge by over 150% by 2028, as reported by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The Visa eGift and Mastercard eGift products provide flexible advantages of traditional Visa and Mastercard gift cards and eGifts, upgraded by a design that integrates modern security features to prevent fraud. Additional features include:

QR code technology offers a convenient and contactless method to add and redeem digital gift card funds;

Mobile wallet compatibility, allowing consumers to access and utilise their funds without the need for physical cards;

Tap-to-pay technology facilitates fast and efficient transactions and elevates the overall customer experience.

This product enables BHN to provide consumers with a choice that merges the digital and physical domains.