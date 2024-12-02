Blackhawk Network powers mobile money by T-Mobile

The card is designed to be used with Mobile Money, a smartphone app from T-Mobile, powered by Blackhawk Network, enabling consumers manage money from their smartphones.

Consumers can download the Mobile Money app onto their capable mobile device for access to their T-Mobile card account, as well as enroll for the T-Mobile Visa prepaid card on their mobile phone. Once activated after card registration, the physical card functions as a Visa prepaid card that may be used everywhere Visa cards are accepted.

The Mobile Money app, in conjunction with the card, allows cardholders access to a number of features, including remote deposit cheque capture through their phones camera, bill pay across other accounts (subject to payee participation and qualifying transactions) and online shopping.