Blackhawk Network integrates with Google Wallet

Blackhawk Network provides expanded functionalities including verifying if the gift card is active and checking its balance. With these functionalities integrated with the existing Google Wallet platform, users also have access to promotions.

To upload, Google Wallet users can take a picture of their cards using their phones camera or by manually entering the card number and pin. Electronic gift cards can also be saved to their Google Wallet by clicking Save to Google. Consumers can then show their phone to the cashier at checkout to redeem their gift card at participating locations. For certain gift cards, users can check their balance in real-time and receive reminders to use their gift cards when they are near stores.

Blackhawk Network is a prepaid and payments network, which supports the program management and distribution of gift cards, prepaid telecom products and financial service products across a global network. Blackhawk’s digital platform supports prepaid across a network of digital distribution partners including retailers, financial service providers, and mobile wallets.

In recent news, Blackhawk Network and Amazon have teamed up to enhance the way in which customers manage and spend their gift cards.