Blackhawk Network, Dejamobile partner to boost digital card service adoption

According to the press release, Dejamobile provided Blackhawk Network with its white label card digitisation solution. They work just like traditional One4all Gift Cards, with no plastic necessary. Digital gift cards can be bought, customised and sent online using a secure website, then spent in-store or online with thousands of different outlets.

One4all allows businesses to reward their staff and consumers to send a digital gift to family or friends. The cards are accepted by over 60,000 stores throughout the UK and Ireland, including major brands like Argos, John Lewis, TK Maxx, Primark, Boots and more.

Moreover, the solution also allows Blackhawk Network to know more about their customers and the card usage patterns, by removing anonymity from gift card usage. Working on the Visa platform, the One4all Digital Gift Card can be used online to pay in a completely secure way. The card can also be used to pay in stores via Apple Pay and One4all e-wallets for Android.