Blackhawk Network completes acquisition of SVM Cards

The acquisition broadens Blackhawk’s prepaid and gift card offerings by adding issuance of closed-loop cards including several fuel and other brands to its US catalogues, as well as continuing to expand Blackhawk’s incentives and B2B gift card services. In addition, SVM’s customer base can now benefit from Blackhawk’s omnichannel commerce, leading digital products, and incentive solutions.

Blackhawk Network delivers branded payment solutions through the prepaid products, technologies, and network that connect brands and people. Founded in 1997, SVM is a global provider of gift card solutions for businesses. SVM offers gasoline gift cards from every major oil company in America, as well as more than 250 of the most popular retail stores, restaurants, service companies and hotels, and prepaid promotional, rewards and disbursement cards, according to the official press release.