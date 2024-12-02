The purpose behind this collaboration's expansion is to enable Blackhawk Network (BHN) to digitally distribute gift cards across the United States and Canada. According to the press release, BHN will offer egift and virtual prepaid card brands via Recharge.com’s digital marketplace. Some of the types of cards this will include are merchant-specific gift cards, open loop cards (or gift cards that are accepted within the network), and multi-store egifts.

Already recognised as a key player in the European digital gift card market, the expansion of the collaboration with BHN and, consequently, broadening its presence in the US and Canada is reportedly just the initial step in Recharge.com’s larger plan to extend its offerings globally.

As per the official statement, a representative from BHN has outlined the importance of making gift cards digitally available on a cross-border level by pointing to the general tendency towards globalisation and digitalisation. He further detailed that, in line with internal customer research and BHN’s sales data, during the last holiday season the sale of gift cards in the egift and ecommerce sectors have experienced significant growth in the range of two-digit percentages.

The growing interest in expanding offerings like prepaid cards and digital gift cards stems from a genuine market demand. One study conducted by Juniper outlined that, according to estimates, because of the rapid surge in digitalisation, the global usage of digital prepaid cards is projected to experience a staggering 650% increase by 2028.

What do the Blackhawk Network and Recharge.com bring to the table?

The Blackhawk Network is a global branded payments provider with a product portfolio that includes gift cards and egifts, as well as rewards and other incentives, and payments that enable customers and businesses alike to conveniently access and disburse funds. BHN’s network spans over 400,000 consumer touchpoints across the world.

As a provider of branded prepaid cards, Recharge.com expands its products to customers from over 180 countries and in 14 languages. By leveraging its global marketplace, the company enables consumers to bestow gifts worldwide.

According to data shared by the company, Recharge.com has a platform that is currently serving over 3 million users. Moreover, the business purportedly processes more than USD 500 million in payments each year. Among the brands that use its digital vouchers and prepaid solutions are Apple, Google, PlayStation, and Paysafe.