Blackhawk Network, Amazon team up on m-wallet functionalities

Using the new Amazon Wallet app, customers can store, redeem and check the balance of gift cards from a number of retailers and restaurants.

Amazon customers are able to load information from their existing physical and digital gift cards into their Amazon Wallet. Once the information is saved, card balances can be viewed from the app or online. Customers can redeem their cards online, or present them in-store right from their phones. The Amazon Wallet app comes already installed on the new Fire phone, and is also available for download to Android phones running 4.0 or above.

Blackhawk Network is a prepaid and payments network, which supports the program management and distribution of gift cards, prepaid telecom products and financial service products across a global network. Blackhawk’s digital platform supports prepaid across a network of digital distribution partners including retailers, financial service providers, and mobile wallets.