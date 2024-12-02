Blackhawk launches payment solutions suite

Pay4It integrates physical and digital payments to support loyalty and customer acquisition. The new suite of solutions addresses pain points in the payment experience today and it provides expanded payment choice to customers.

The solution digitises cash transactions for merchants with underbanked, unbanked, and cash-preferring customers. This service provides cash customers with a connection to the digital world by allowing them to add cash to a digital wallet, mobile app, or account, or make payments for digital goods with cash.

It also supports additional digital wallets for omnichannel checkout and transforms loyalty points, rewards, and other assets into purchasing power. Pay4It helps merchants to engage their customers at every touchpoint and offer a variety of digital gift card content for purchase.