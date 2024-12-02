Blackcatcard launches new Mastercard cards

The announcement details that the neobank’s newly issued cards have attractive physical characteristics, particular designs according to the user type, and all the benefits provided within the Blackcatcard ecosystem.





Capabilities of the Blackcatcard Mastercard cards

In terms of texture, the cards are set to have no embossing to make them more comfortable to the touch, and the card numbers have been located on the back to keep security data out of sight, whereas the front part focuses on the graphic elements, which depend on the type of client who requests the card.

Furthermore, the cards with the new design have been upgraded to act as credit cards, meaning that they can be accepted by services that would traditionally accept only credit-grade cards for the payment of services. This capability is believed to be beneficial particularly for travellers that book cars or accommodation through services that do not accept debit cards. However, the announcement highlights that said credit-grade cards with the new design do not enable access to any credit products and services, nor do they allow clients to get an overdraft.











With the additional cards, the company looks to offer clients convenient options for planning and splitting the family budget by issuing cards with different naming and designs, such as family or kid’s style cards, which helps separate the spending. Furthermore, the card brings forth benefits such as the possibility to have them personalised with a particular name that represents the client’s personality, be that a nickname, amongst other options.

Possessing additional cards, virtual and plastic alike helps enable an increased level of security in cases where payments are carried out on different websites. Should there be suspicion of phishing on a website, the user has the possibility to block that card so that the funds are kept safe and can be leveraged through other cards.

The new cards can be ordered as additional ones for EUR 7 per card, with EUR 2 monthly maintenance fee for all additional cards ordered, whereas the main plastic and virtual cards together with the IBAN account remain free for individuals without a monthly service fee. Furthermore, up to five SEPA transfers together with all incoming payments are available for these clients monthly, free of charge.

Additionally, the announcement details that as part of a bonus programme provided by Blackcatcard’s partner FINTECH ASSETS OÜ, private clients have the option to choose one of the following options:

2.2% per annum reward;

Up to 5% cashback for purchases on Google Play;

Up to 2% cashback for purchases on Amazon;

0.1% cashback on all card purchases;

The possibility to switch the bonus programme at any convenient time.

As per the information detailed in the announcement, with new designs and partnership programmes, the company aims to take online banking to a ‘new level’, generating solutions that look to address the client’s needs in terms of aesthetic, operational, and financial aspects.