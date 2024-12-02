BlackBerry in deal with EnStream on mobile payments services

Under the agreement, EnStream is set to leverage BlackBerry’s infrastructure to enable financial institutions, including Royal Bank of Canada, TD Bank Group, CIBC and Desjardins, and mobile operators to provision sensitive payment card credentials into any smartphone capable of near field communication (NFC).

In recent news, telecommunications provider Saudi Telecom (STC) and BlackBerry have entered an integrated carrier billing agreement for BlackBerry smartphone customers in KSA, allowing customers to purchase apps for their phone on the BlackBerry World storefront and have the charges directly applied to their standard Saudi Telecom bill.