Black Friday sales set to increase due to growth of cross-border transactions

The ecommerce transaction data insights indicate a greater pan-European business opportunity for online merchants during highly targeted peak shopping events. From 2016-17, cross-border sales rose by 16%, while in 2018, this figure surged by 70% when compared with sales in 2017.

Other key findings:

on Cyber Monday, cross-border transactions in Europe increased by 71% between 2017 and 2018;

the peak sales moments, when traffic is high and consumers are on the lookout for new, unique offers, are an opportunity for merchants to attract international shoppers;

44% of total European sales were cross-border in 2018, a growth from 2016 which saw 23% of all transactions coming from international consumers.

