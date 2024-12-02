Black Friday ecommerce sales reach USD 5 billion

The statistics come from an Adobe report. The National Retail Federation is also expected to release its own figures.

Adobe is predicting Cyber Monday will be the largest U.S. online shopping day in history, at USD 6.6 billion in sales, which would represent a 16.5% jump over 2016.

The company had predicted USD 5 billion in sales for this Black Friday. The average order value was USD 145, with Canadians (USD 157) spending the most, followed by US (USD 142) and UK (USD 136) shoppers.

Mobile devices dominated Black Friday ecommerce sales, driving 54.3% of visits and 36.9% of revenue according to the Adobe report. The number of purchases increased by 12% compared to 2016, while the number of shoppers grew only by 3.5%.

In November, USD 38.3 billion has been spent in online shopping, or approximately USD 1.6 billion per day, according to Adobe. This was up 17.8% from last year. This “grey November” phenomenon, with deals being offered all month long leading up to Cyber weekend, has somewhat lessened its impact.

Search was the top promotion driver on Black Friday, according to Adobe, with paid search representing 23.3% of sales and organic search 19.8%, followed by direct traffic at 25.9% and email at 22.2%.