BKN301 partners with CWallet





Following this announcement, BKN301 will provide CWallet with a platform that is expected to improve the overall experience of its customers, as well as increase security and meet the needs, preferences, and demands of partners and clients.

In particular, CWallet is set to integrate 301pay, BKN301’s payment gateway, which was made available in white-label mode and designed to facilitate ecommerce development and mobile payments in physical stores. This will enable merchants to access and manage transactions and have a complete view of business performance through the use of statistics that show real-time collections, payments, and refunds, as well as aggregated data on sales volumes. In addition, it will also allow traders to receive payments not only through ecommerce but also through physical in-store transactions via the CWallet application. Customers are set to be able to use their wallets for daily expenses and purchases as well.

At the same time, CWallet will focus on expanding its reach in the remittance payments market, as well as facilitating payments through a digital wallet for affiliated traders and businesses who use the CWallet app.







BKN301’s recent partnerships and developments

BKN301 had multiple collaborations and product launches in the last couple of months, covering several geographic areas across the globe.

In July 2023, the company announced its expansion in Egypt in order to provide its services for the development and growth of the financial sector of the region. Following this expansion, BKN301 was set to deliver its suite of services to Egypt-based clients, focusing on optimising its process of development at the same time. This initiative also enabled the firm to participate actively in the procedure of financial inclusion of all segments of the population, which was a government objective that was set to be achieved by 2030.

At the same time, financial inclusion represented a secure point of contact for the North African economy. BKN301 opened its office in Cairo, which followed the opening of another one in Qatar, back in September 2023. The new office was expected to provide the firm with a platform that was designed to grow its client base and to develop new, safe, and efficient products for the market.

Earlier in May 2023, BKN301 signed an agreement with the municipality of Tbilisi, Georgia in order to enable digital payments for taxi fares. Through this collaboration, citizens and tourists in the region were given the possibility to pay for taxi fares by simply leveraging their phone devices and scanning a QR code. This process took place with the incorporation of BKN301’s Keepz service.

All taxi drivers were given a QR code through which passengers were allowed to pay for their rides. The customers also could pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay, without the need to register on any other platform. The transaction was set to be immediate, as the taxi driver was set to receive the sum directly in their bank accounts.