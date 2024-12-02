BKN301 launches 301pay for ecommerce in the MENA region

The new technology solution is flexible with respect to the needs of the adopting entity and the market context in which it operates. The fintech's B2B2C payment orchestrator represents a single gateway to a wide range of information and transactions for merchants and financial institutions.











Equipping high-growth markets with the right tools

The company aims to fill the demand for innovative solutions and foster the development of new ecommerce platforms and alternative payment solutions. 301pay makes it possible to integrate major payment systems, manage transactions, and include value-added services such as recurring and split payments.

The gateway is already prepared for payments via cryptocurrencies and blockchain, anticipating future developments and evolutions of these markets whose potential is estimated at over USD 52 billion by 2051.

Company officials stated that they want to break down barriers, foster, and accelerate the development of digital payments in high-growth markets. The starting point for them to grasp the full potential is to equip them with the technological infrastructure they are now lacking.

BKN301 created 301pay following the pivotal principles of flexibility and globality. Through its payment orchestrator, adaptable to the distinctive characteristics of the reality that will adopt it, markets will have easy access to the main payment methods and circuits. It will be a driver of growth for local businesses and different economies.





Technical features of 301pay

The 301pay acquiring solution represents a single gateway to a wide range of information and transactions for merchants and financial institutions, aiming to fill the demand for innovative solutions and foster the development of ecommerce. It is compliant with the European PSD2 regulation and PCI/DSS certification, and has been developed to be integrated according to the different needs of financial institutions.

The solution is designed to be offered in white label, so it can be adapted to the needs of each reality, customising the interface and the entire consumer experience. As well as giving merchants the ability to manage transactions and implement value-added services, such as recurring and split payments, subscriptions, all from a single dashboard.

On the one hand, merchants can integrate 301pay with major CMSs and ecommerce platforms either through plugins or APIs, enabling transactions from the most popular international payment methods and circuits, and can immediately have a complete view of business performance thanks to statistics showing real-time collections, payments, refunds, and aggregated data on sales volumes. On the other hand, financial institutions can ensure an automated merchant registration process, monitor fees produced, transaction volumes, and provide real-time assistance.