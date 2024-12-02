BKM Express to enable payments via wearable devices

They will be able to give simple voice commands while wearing Google Glass to shop with BKM Express, the digital wallet of choice for credit and debit cards selected by 16 banks in Turkey.

Membership of BKM Express is set to be sufficient for using Google Glass as a payment method. Existing members will access their digital wallets and pay for goods and services by opening the BKM Express Google Glass application and using voice commands.

BKM Express is a card payment system operator and it was developed and launched by BKM (Interbank Card Center of Turkey) with the collaboration of banks and companies of ecommerce industry, stores credit cards, debit cards and prepaid cards issued by 16 banks (Akbank, Bank Asya, Denizbank, Finansbank, Garanti Bankasi, Halkbank, HSBC, ING Bank, Is Bank, KuveytTürk, Sekerbank, TEB, Türkiye Finans, Vakifbank, Yapi Kredi Bankasi and Ziraat Bank) in a single digital wallet. The cardholder can shop online by using a one-time password from the mobile phone without having to use card information. Cardholders are also able to send money via BKM Express mobile application to a card or mobile phone number.

In recent news, oil and gas company Total is to begin accepting mobile payments through a partnership with BKM at its petrol stations across Turkey.