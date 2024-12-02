BKM Express launches checkout-free payment in Turkey

The technology aims to reshape the shopping experience as we it know today. The company introduced checkout-free payment technology in collaboration with D&R music and book store in a showroom located at Kanyon Shopping Mall.

Users need to first scan the barcodes of the items they wish to purchase by using special POS device. After confirming payment amount, QR code becomes visible on POS screen, then users scan the QR code by using BKM Express app on the mobile phone.

The payments company offers payment solutions to its more than 1.5 million users who enjoy BKM Express at 30 thousand payment points.