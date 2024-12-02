BKM and Redsys team up for digital wallet interoperability

As per the agreement, aside services such as switching, clearing and settlement or information services, BKM and Redsys will provide their own national digital wallets, called BKM Express and iupay to all cardholders to want to conduct ecommerce transactions.

Following the alliance, Turkish cardholders will be able to conduct ecommerce transactions at iupay merchants by using their BKM Express digital wallet. Similarly, Spanish cardholders will be able to shop online at BKM Express merchants by using their iupay digital wallet and without sharing any card information.

BKM provides a range of services including interbank transactions validation, performing strategic operations throughout the country for card payment systems and developing rules and standards for domestic cards.