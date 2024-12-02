bKash reveals eKYC app for account opening

According to the press release, the eKYC app would allow customers to open their bKash account with instant activation only scanning NID and taking photo without any documents. Using Optical Character Recognition (OCR) to collect data from NID, face detection technology, and cross matching data with Election Commission (EC) database, the app is making the whole system more integrated and less operational complexity.

As such, in this system, the respective fields of the eKYC form are filled up by an automated scanning process OCR to extract information from the NID. After that, a photo is taken directly by the mobile phone and all the information are cross matched with EC database. Proper verification follows then, so that the system will automatically register the customer account and send confirmation message to both the eKYC app user and the new customer.

Even though currently agents, bKash care, bKash center, and distributors are the ones registering new customers using this interactive app, bKash plans to render this solution directly to the customers so that they can open accounts by themselves.