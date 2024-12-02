bKash, Ant Financial to promote financial inclusion for the unbanked in Bangladesh

Ant Financial will invest into bKash allowing it to provide convenience and security in mobile financial services throughout Bangladesh.

Established in 2010 by founding shareholders, BRAC Bank Limited and Money in Motion LLC, bKash is running a network of more than 180,000 agents throughout urban and rural areas of Bangladesh with over 30 million registered accounts.

International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation have been shareholders in bKash, since 2013 and 2014 respectively.