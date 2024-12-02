BizPayO rolls out cash flow optimisation platform

BizPayO is an online platform that lets businesses take payments online while avoiding the credit card processing fees. It automates the process from sending customer proposals, automatically capturing payment information, and syncing all to the existing accounting software.

The company helps businesses avoid late payments by linking client proposals directly to a payment method and providing multiple payment methods including credit card, ACH, and soon Bitcoin.

The BizPayO platform helps service businesses like accounting firms, IT professional services providers, digital agencies, and freelancers to automatically keep track of their money from when a client opens and e-signs an initial proposal all the way to when the payment is send to the bank account.