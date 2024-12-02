BizPayO integrates with QuickBooks

The integration was carried out with the accounting software package QuickBooks – its Desktop as well as its Online framework. This development helps accountants and CPAs get on time payments from their clients, while avoiding monthly administrative hurdles.

BizPayO is a stand-alone online payment processing tool that addresses the needs of accounting professionals by bundling payment, billing and client engagement functions. BizPayO allows accountants to get paid at 0 net cost for credit cards, engage clients, enjoy recurring payments and sync with QuickBooks all in one platform, thus avoiding the need to install and sync multiple apps from multiple vendors to achieve the same result. The BizPayO Sync Manager is available for BizPayO users for USD 29.95 per month. BizPayO is also available in a standalone app.