BizPay, Arcadier to launch B2B BNPL for global marketplaces

Acadier, whose marketplace clients include Kinora, Suntec, Kinly, and Scoperta, will now be able to help their users avoid a complex financial approval process by offering them a BizPay option. This will allow their sellers to process customer transactions whilst also taking advantage of BizPay’s services for their own financing and repayment needs.

The partnership will also allow BizPay to broaden its growing international ecosystem of businesses and help further its goal of easing the cash flow crunch for SMEs, by providing them with more financial control and flexibility.

BizPay representatives stated that cash flow is king for SMEs and the constant chasing of invoices is distracting them from running their business. By partnering with Arcadier, they can now offer more financial flexibility and freedom in their core markets of Australia and the US, allowing them to maintain their business flow and concentrating on unleashing their business’ full potential.