Bitwala tokenizes the future of blockchain banking

After the introduction of the world’s first fully-regulated gateway for fiat money to cryptocurrencies, now with its Security Token Offering under German law, Bitwala is tokenizing the future of blockchain banking, by introducing as well the Bitwala Token (BWL). Profit participation rights are a widely accepted form of mezzanine capital and a go-to financing solution across all industries. Leveraging blockchain technology, the BWL token will embody the same investor rights, and enable instant trading.

From an investor’s perspective, BWL will combine the advantages of both debt and equity securities. BWL owners receive 15% of Bitwala’s exit proceeds and any dividends. Moreover, as BWL holders are creditors, they have legal preference over shareholders. In the case of an Initial Public Offering, token holders can choose between payout or token to share swap.