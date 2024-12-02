Bitwala launches banking solution for cryptocurrencies

Users can manage both Bitcoin and Euro deposits in one place with the convenience of a German bank account, according to the official press release. Bitwala is now starting to onboard 40,000 customers who previously preregistered to open a German current account with a built-in Bitcoin wallet.

Bitwala’s blockchain banking solution is fully compliant with the regulators, and as with any bank account in Germany, Euro deposits of up to 100,000 Euro will be protected by law. The accounts will be hosted by solarisBank, the Berlin-based tech- platform with a banking license and therefore supervised by BaFin and Bundesbank, Germany’s banking authorities.

Thanks to video verification, opening a Bitwala account doesn’t take too much. Customers will need to provide an ID and answer a few questions with the operator. This is a mandatory requirement for opening bank accounts known as Know Your Customer, or KYC.

