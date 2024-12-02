Bitwala allows Bitcoin bank accounts in 31 European countries

Via the app, customers in all 31 countries of the European Economic Area can buy and sell Bitcoin, however, the company will charge a 1% trading fee. Moreover, users’ accounts and debit cards are free and lost cards could be canceled directly on the app.

Bitwala’s accounts are hosted by Germany-based fintech company solarisBank, which has a banking license and is supervised by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin).

EEA countries where Bitwala customers can launch Bitcoin banking are Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Republic of Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.