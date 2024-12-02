Bittrex, Rain partner for digital asset trading platform in MENA

As per the agreement with Bittrex, Rain has access to all cryptocurrencies and digital tokens available on both the Bittrex and Bittrex International platforms. The new platform offers multiple Middle Eastern currency/BTC pairs including BHD/BTC, SAR/BTC, AED/BTC, and KWD/BTC.

Previously, Rain took part in the Bahrain Central Bank’s blockchain sandbox initiative and it now operates within the Crypto-Asset (CRA) legal framework established by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB). Also, it is the first licensed digital asset trading platform in the Middle East and has been working with regulators in the region to help drive adoption of blockchain innovation in Bahrain and the broader MENA region.