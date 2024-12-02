Bittrex International to purchase trading platform

The Bittrex International platform, previously branded as Bittrex Malta, will feature a streamlined token approval process, which can be completed within weeks, and an extensive network of international exchange partners, which will list both the current and new tokens listed on Bittrex.com and Bittrex International that are consistent with their regional regulatory environment.

The token approval process for new blockchain projects will adhere to Bittrexs standard initial review process, evaluating the authenticity, innovation and quality of the token. Qualified projects will be directed to follow the process outlined in the Malta Virtual Financial Assets Act (VFA). Moreover, if a team begins the process before the initial launch of their new project, the token could be listed as soon as their blockchain goes live.

Both current and new international customers alike will be redirected to International.Bittrex.com for login or sign up. Also, current international customers will be allowed to use their Bittrex.com logins to access new international markets and trade after signing the new Terms of Service agreement. Current and new US customers will continue to use Bittrex.com and will not have access to international markets.

The international platform will use the same levels of Know Your Customer and Anti-Money Laundering review as other Bittrex services. Bittrex International will operate under the 12-month transitory period provided by the VFA Act, and will apply to the Malta Financial Services Authority to become a regulated Virtual Financial Asset exchange.