Bittrex, IdentityMind team up for AML support

This comes as a core function of its AML program for both the company’s Bittrex.com and Bittrex International platforms. As Bittrex has proved the need for automated AML compliance solutions for the day-to-day operations that require a combination of real-time technology and operational workflow support, the IdentityMind platform was the candidate to offer all these.

Moreover, since the cost of compliance continues to rise for organisations that rely solely on manual operations, the availability of platforms like IdentityMind that focus on comprehensive operational support of the AML process allows for a more scalable solution. IdentityMind considers that in order for financial institutions to take advantage of the advancement in compliance technology, integration into their day-to-day operations was needed.