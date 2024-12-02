BitTorrent accepts cryptocurrencies for Pro & Ads Free products

Thus, with the help of CoinPayments.net, an integrated payment gateway provider for cryptocurrencies, the company introduces decentralized currencies into one of the worlds decentralized applications.

BitTorrent is the company behind the P2P communications protocol and products: BitTorrent and µTorrent. With over 100 million users, the company’s move helps facilitate the use of TRX in online marketplaces, giving consumers, at the same time, more options to unlock value from BitTorrents premium products.

Holders of cryptocurrencies can purchase one-year subscriptions of BitTorrent or µTorrent products, such as Ads Free and Pro for Windows. Pro includes anti-virus and anti-malware screening, file converting, and playability in HD.