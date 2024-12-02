Bitt inks blockchain deal with Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten

Bitt has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the central bank for the Dutch Caribbean island Curaçao and Netherlands constituent country Sint Maarten earlier this month to look into issuing a central bank-backed digital currency for the two nations. The goal of the deal is to jointly examine the possibility of issuing a digital Curaçao and Sint Maarten guilder to replace the current Netherlands Antillean guilder.

The project will focus in part on testing know-your-customer/anti-money laundering (KYC/AML) technology, according to statements.

The news comes a few months after Bitt signed a similar MOU with the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, a central banking institution that covers Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.