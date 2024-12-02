Bitstraq Exchange becomes VFA Class 4 service provider and licensed exchange

The company has begun with five trading pairs of cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, litecoin, ethereum, and bitcoin cash to be traded on the exchange. However, the company plans to add more coins and tokens in the near future. With the state of the art security features, Bitstraq aims to be at the forefront of a new type of cryptocurrency trading platforms, as the company plans to drive the industry towards fair regulations and new waves of exchanges, registering themselves within the legal frameworks of the crypto-friendly nations.

Moreover, Bitstraq wants to build a trading platform through the sentinel protocol and Artificial Intelligence to facilitate the security on the exchange. Sentinel Protocol ensures that exchanges around the globe can share details of suspected users for the safety of the industry. In addition, with the use of AI, Bitstraq aims to identify hackers and bots on its exchange that are undetectable by the naked eye.

Bitstraq plans to get additional licenses to become one of the first movers into a trading platform for Security Tokens. The STO market is expected to boost into USD 2 trillion by Q4 of 2019. The exchange will be at the forefront of the Security Token Exchange with the required licenses.