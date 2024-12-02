Bitsane to launch USDT/EUR pair

Bitsane is a European crypto to crypto and crypto to fiat exchange, which was launched in November 2016. It has 240k users platform with 25k daily transactions, and more than USD 6 millions daily trading volume.

Tether (USDT) is the stablecoin launched in 2014, and its developers aimed to create a digital dollar that would be backed with the real US Dollar at a 1:1 ratio. However, in the last couple of years, a lot of exchanges have listed Tether (USDT) as a fiat alternative and only a few have provided USD/USDT pair. Now, Bitsane is giving the option of EUR to USDT trading.