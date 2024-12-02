Bitrefill offers crypto payment options for Airbnb gift cards

The cryptos included are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dash, and Dogecoin. The cards can be paid for in denominations of USD 50, USD 100, and USD 25. Currently, the Airbnb gift cards can only be redeemed by US residents with a US-based payment method. Bitrefill enables crypto users to top up their phones from over 900 supported operators. By typing in a phone number and entering the amount of the refill, users can make payments that are confirmed within less than a minute.

Also, with Bitrefill, owners of cryptos may also spend their coins on Airbnb, and such brands as IKEA, Netflix, Nike, REI, GameStop, Petco, as well as on ecommerce portals including eBay, Amazon, Hotels.com, and Steam. The service for Netflix is only available for European or US Netflix users. For the US users, the gift cards are available in denominations of USD 25, USD 30, and USD 50, while European customers can purchase gift cards in EUR 15, EUR 25, or EUR 50.

