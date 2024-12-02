BitRail partners with Payment Lock

Following this announcement, merchants and customers will be enabled to access the PayGenius platform, a white-label solution that was developed in order to allow trades and businesses to offer their own turn-key branded digital payments, wallets, as well as loyalty programs.

BitRail will provide clients with the possibility to leverage the platform, which includes technology, licensing, security, loyalty, and compliance services in order to drive safe usage of the transactions.







More information on the partnership

Payment Lock is an enterprise security Software-as-a-Service company that provides engineering in-store and online secure payment tools developed to optimise the manner in which firms and businesses manage payments in real-time, while also removing the overall risk that is associated with sensitive payments and user data. BitRail is a fintech and solution provider that focuses on improving the way partners and merchants design and manage their own regulated and efficient digital payment methods.

The PayGenius platform represents an independent legacy credit card system, focused on saving merchants up to 3% per transaction. In addition to the overall process of saving the trader’s money, PayGenius branded digital payments were developed in order to improve branding and capture first-party data for a more secure and efficient experience.

These transactions will also deliver optimised tie-ins to the PayGenius loyalty platform, as well as the merchant’s already existing loyalty programs. The loyalty platform was designed in order to drive usage of branded payments by providing customers with access to over 1.3 million places to save, such as hotels, airlines, retailers, restaurants, and rental cars, as well as cash-back options.

At the same time, the Payment Lock company is also currently offering payment services to over 300.000 merchants around the world. By partnering with Payment Lock, PayGenius will be enabled to leverage its expertise and suite of solutions in order to accelerate its development process, aiming to go beyond the multiple existing users who are currently registered from the platform.

The collaboration will also scale the PayGenius platform, with a focus on optimising the manner in which clients and merchants develop their brand-owned digital payments, as the process represents a challenge due to compliance, security, licenses, or a host of other issues and difficulties. Both companies will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of their clients and users while remaining compliant with the laws and regulations of the industry.



