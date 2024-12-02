BitRail launches compliant cryptocurrency payments solution

The primary goal of the BitRail app is to save businesses from incurring high costs charged by bank cards and other electronic payment processors. Besides offering fast and secure transactions, the app also supports fiat-to-cryptocurrency exchanges and vice versa. The app was developed in partnership with ICOx Innovations.

Moreover, the company has the required legal documentation that permits them to oversee the transfer of funds. Merchants won’t have to concern themselves over the volatility of virtual currencies because BitRail will lock-in transaction values.

The BitRail solution is intended for a variety of businesses. Its customization features allow enterprises to create their own digital currencies, which can be used as a payment option for their clients. Additionally, clients can use the BitRail platform as a digital wallet to store the custom tokens created by the favorite merchants. These tokens are purchased using fiat money.