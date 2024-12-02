BitPay teams up with Vodi to offer bitcoin payment option

The bitcoin payment option can be used for a range of services, including digital gift cards and phone minutes.

In addition to offering free text messaging and phone and video calls, Vodi allows users to make airtime top-up payments to more than 390 mobile phone service providers in 135 countries.

Mobile payments represent a swiftly growing application for bitcoin, and gift card and top-up payments have proven to be especially popular with international bitcoin users. BitPay notes that it is excited to continue to work with the Vodi team to explore new opportunities for bitcoin in the mobile messaging world.