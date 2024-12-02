BitPay teams up with Revpar Guru to launch hotel booking tool

Customers can use GuestLeader to make a reservation and then pay using Bitcoin at checkout, while hotels become able to accept Bitcoin as a form of payment. The costumers scan the QR code that appears on the screen, which authorizes the transaction.

GuestLeader also features smartphone and tablet functionality, and can also be deployed across social media platforms such as Facebook.

BitPay is a payment service provider specializing in ecommerce, B2B, and enterprise solutions for digital currencies.BitPay offers tools to accept Bitcoin payments online or in person, with the option to receive the funds as a bank direct deposit.

In recent news, Content Shelf ecommerce shopping cart software has teamed up with BitPay for a Bitcoin payment processing solution.