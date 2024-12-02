BitPay teams up with New West Technologies, NitroSell for Bitcoin payments

The new partnership will assist retailers who are looking to accept Bitcoin payments around the world. New West will also offer a platform directed towards merchants. Within the platform, the BitPay Bitcoin Payment Gateway API will allow customers to make transactions with the current rate the digital currency is going for.

NitroSell provides ecommerce solutions for independent sellers. The NitroSell software enables brick-and-mortar retailers a solution that joins existing in-store retail management systems.

In recent news, BitPay has opened its European headquarters in the Netherlands, Amsterdam.