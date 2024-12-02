BitPay rolls out Bitcoin Facebook app

Users can log into the ‘Get Bits’ page by using their Facebook credentials for their respective accounts. Next, users activate the application and allow their Facebook friends to get Bitcoins from them. After signing in, users will be able to see who in their Facebook network are using the Get Bits application, if the case requires.

BitPay reported on its official blog, cited by the source, that as soon as the API and the standardization of the decentralized protocol are implemented, ‘Get Bits’ can be integrated into wallets to facilitate peer-to-peer exchange.

