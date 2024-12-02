BitPay, Ripples Xpring to support XRP for payment processing and cross-border transfers

The initiative is meant to commence by the end of 2019. Moreover, BitPay Wallet and BitPay Prepaid Cardholders can store and spend XRP through BitPay merchants and businesses. Current BitPay customers will be able to add XRP without the need for any integration or enhancements.

Ripple’s goal is to build the Internet of Value, in a bit to allow value to be exchanged as quickly as information does on the internet. Xpring was launched in 2018 to help build utility around XRP, and to grow the XRP ecosystem. Moreover, BitPay Wallet will integrate with Xpring’s newly launched developer platform, which makes it easier for developers of any kind to integrate money into their business. The company offers XRP as a payment mechanism along with Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ethereum.