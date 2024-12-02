BitPay, Refundo enable federal and state Income tax refunds in bitcoin

Refundo taxpayers can receive all or a portion of the federal and state tax refunds in Bitcoin using Refundo’s CoinRT product.

Through Refundo, taxpayers create an account and are assigned a unique routing and account number to input on their tax return. Customers also provide all necessary background details for KYC regulations as well as a bitcoin wallet address. Once the IRS or state deposit the refund, BitPay processes the payment and the cryptocurrency is deposited into the taxpayers’ Bitcoin wallet.

Refundo is a provider of tax related financial products and services, offering taxpayers and tax professionals products like: refund advances, refund transfers, payment processing, audit assistance, and a white-label mobile app to help connect tax business with their clients.