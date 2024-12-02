BitPay opens European headquarters in Amsterdam

The office will handle sales, implementation and merchant support for BitPay’s 7,000 merchants in Europe, with the goal of acquiring and serving 30,000 merchants in Europe by the end of 2014.

Marcel Roelants has also joined BitPay’s Board of Advisors. Marcel is a former General Manager of MasterCard in the Netherlands, and was previously Managing Director of General Electric in Belgium where he managed 170 people.

In addition to growing globally, BitPay has updated its brand identity, by introducing a new logo and website. BitPay is a payment service provider specializing in ecommerce, B2B, and enterprise solutions for the Bitcoin digital currency.

In recent news, BitPay has opened up offices in San Francisco and New York.

