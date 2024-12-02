BitPay lures merchants with free and unlimited payment processing

Via the new pricing plan, BitPay is lowering the barrier to entry for businesses who want to accept Bitcoin for goods and services. BitPay’s free-of-charge payment processing allows merchants to access any plugins, API or app from BitPay’s library and grants them access to BitPay’s email support service.

BitPay will continue to offer its Business and Enterprise plans for customers that need additional products and support services. BitPay has integrated tools for ecommerce, billing and retail point-of-sale including WordPress, Shopify, VisualTouch, New West, Magento and SoftTouch.

BitPay is a Payment Service Provider (PSP) activating in ecommerce, B2B and enterprise solutions for the Bitcoin digital currency.